Craig Aucutt

Startzone Logomark

Craig Aucutt
Craig Aucutt
Hire Me
  • Save
Startzone Logomark logo logomark identity startzone logomark milwaukee lms
Download color palette

Startzone logo mark. An online lean startup platform for entrepreneurs.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Craig Aucutt
Craig Aucutt
Building the future.
Hire Me

More by Craig Aucutt

View profile
    • Like