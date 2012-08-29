Olly Sorsby

CLUB GRAYS LOGO

Olly Sorsby
Olly Sorsby
  • Save
CLUB GRAYS LOGO logo texture vintage british
Download color palette

This is where i'm at with a logo for a start-up clothing company.

Any feedback appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Olly Sorsby
Olly Sorsby

More by Olly Sorsby

View profile
    • Like