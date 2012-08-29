Todd Austin

Final gradient blues contrast
the gradient on the right is the final gradient that is to be implemented. Management didn't care for the overly dark hues, still, I'm happy with it final version, especially over the original.

Gradient foot
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
