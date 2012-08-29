Corey Brinkmann

theBeast

Corey Brinkmann
Corey Brinkmann
  • Save
theBeast animal bones skeleton typography font seafoam green shadows ribs teeth grain grit poster design
Download color palette

This was also a deconstruction I did for our Crop Meetup of Josip Kelava's original design. It was a lot of fun to do, and I now use it as wallpaper! The text on top says "Crop".

Corey Brinkmann
Corey Brinkmann

More by Corey Brinkmann

View profile
    • Like