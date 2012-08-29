Joana Ray

Há Pano

"Há Pano" is a brand of handmade accessories like bags and purses.
It means "there's fabric" and/or "we've got fabric".

This is still one of the first sketches for the brand's logo.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
