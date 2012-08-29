Corey Brinkmann

Deconstruct

Deconstruct
This was a deconstruction I did for our Crop Meetup of a Dan Mountford design. It was a lot of fun to do and I learned some fun tricks. I hope everyone found the presentation useful.

