Dave Bailey

DJ Mix Lettering

Dave Bailey
Dave Bailey
  • Save
DJ Mix Lettering custom type lettering dave bailey bezierwrangler dj mix
Download color palette

Some type for a tribute DJ mix. I re-drew Prince's famous logo by eye, no tracing involved, and created additional lettering which makes up the full title of the mix. This is for a non-commercial release, so I felt OK about using his logo as reference. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Dave Bailey
Dave Bailey

More by Dave Bailey

View profile
    • Like