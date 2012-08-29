Eric D. Fields

Quick & Dirty Visual Checkboxes

ui user interface checkboxes icons noun project
I planned on refining these some more but my rough cut came out more than good enough. These are just inputs and labels with some magic sass that extends the Twitter Bootstrap .btn class and adds some great svg icons from The Noun Project.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
