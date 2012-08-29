Mikha Makhoul

Landpage Design

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul
  • Save
Landpage Design ipad app app design ipad design ios design poster design teaser ui design cover shot
Download color palette

landpage design for the pre-launching of iPad website design of Andre Villa

real pixels here
comments are most welcomed, stay posted on twitter

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul

More by Mikha Makhoul

View profile
    • Like