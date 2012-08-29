Christine Wilde

Glide Rebranding

Christine Wilde
Christine Wilde
Hire Me
  • Save
Glide Rebranding glide tumblr theme rebranding logo
Download color palette

Rebranded Glide Tumblr theme for update v1.9. Check out the new update here: http://ow.ly/dkujf

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Christine Wilde
Christine Wilde
I draw pretty things.
Hire Me

More by Christine Wilde

View profile
    • Like