Carlos Vigil

MIKE

Carlos Vigil
Carlos Vigil
  • Save
MIKE carlos vigil srd super rad design mike lightning bolts yellow blue orange vector future shock super rad
Download color palette

Going through some old stuff... This is the cover of the birthday-mega-mix cd I put together for my friend Mike last year.

Behance | Online Store | Facebook | Tumblr

Carlos Vigil
Carlos Vigil

More by Carlos Vigil

View profile
    • Like