David Brooks

Michigan

David Brooks
David Brooks
  • Save
Michigan michigan cold winter pomeranian state
Download color palette

Though I live in Texas, I felt like I had to represent one of the often overlooked parts of my home state, Michigan.

5ed8ea96a0dd4e8dfb94eb74de8b1ac9
Rebound of
Utah
By Geof Crowl
View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
David Brooks
David Brooks

More by David Brooks

View profile
    • Like