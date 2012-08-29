Dru Bramlett

#SmackACandidate data display

web infographic data canvas
Smack A Candidate is a website where you can leverage tweets to throw punches at puppets of Mitt Romney or Barack Obama. This is a graph that compares the total number of tweets and tweets specific to a "round".

Check it out at http://smackacandidate.com!

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
