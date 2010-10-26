Bryan Veloso

Nippon

Nippon japan nihon nippon fuji kanji
(Photo by Gideon Davidson)

With the amount of people that did Los Angeles, I felt that it was covered pretty well. Then Robbie did Earth. Well, I don't live here right now (although I'm going in December), but if and when we move out of The City of Angels, Japan is going to be our first choice.

So, it sort of applies. ^_^

Rebound of
Utah
By Geof Crowl
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
