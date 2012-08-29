Regina Casaleggio

App design update

App design update app yellow helvetica icon website design ui design
Some tinkering and contrast adjustments. Introduced the icons created by @Christo Steyn.

Rebound of
Navy & Yellow UI
By Regina Casaleggio
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
No pixel gets left behind
