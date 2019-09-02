Good for Sale
Mahmoud Baghagho

Industic Classic

Mahmoud Baghagho
Mahmoud Baghagho
  • Save
Industic Classic webdesign web uxdesign user interface design user interface userinterface uiux ui manufacturing machinery industry industrial factory industrial engineering industrial corporate industrial company industrial business industrial construction
Industic Classic webdesign web uxdesign user interface design user interface userinterface uiux ui manufacturing machinery industry industrial factory industrial engineering industrial corporate industrial company industrial business industrial construction
Download color palette
  1. 03.png
  2. 03_Home_Classic.png

Industic - Factory and Manufacturing WordPress Theme

Price
$59
Buy now
Available on 1.envato.market
Good for sale
Industic - Factory and Manufacturing WordPress Theme

Industic is a responsive WordPress Theme for Factory, Manufacturing, Industry, Engineering, Construction and any Industrial related business.

Buy WordPress : https://1.envato.market/industic

Explore theme details Here!

Check all themes at www.7oroof.com

Don't miss the attachment to see the full quality of the project!

Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Stay tuned for upcoming projects!

Follow Us: Facebook - Twitter - Behance - Twitter

Mahmoud Baghagho
Mahmoud Baghagho
Unique and Elegant Digital Goodies

More by Mahmoud Baghagho

View profile
    • Like