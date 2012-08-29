Henry Daubrez

KIKK Festival

Henry Daubrez
Henry Daubrez
Hire Me
  • Save
KIKK Festival kikk design styleframe video branding
Download color palette

Working on the 2012 KIKK Festival branding / http://www.kikk.be

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Henry Daubrez
Henry Daubrez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Henry Daubrez

View profile
    • Like