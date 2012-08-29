Chris Rushing

Floor Pass icons

Chris Rushing
Chris Rushing
Hire Me
  • Save
Floor Pass icons icons iconography app interface apple menu map camera guide calender photo video wifi connect local badges back info cancel announcements news feed login logout
Download color palette

The majority of the final icons for Floor Pass.

This a save from AI so yes I realize it isn't pixel perfect in this shot.

Chris Rushing
Chris Rushing
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Hire Me

More by Chris Rushing

View profile
    • Like