App For Events

App For Events app events iphone
My own app i'm working on, can help on any event and increase buzz about event. Tomorrow i will show more screens.
PS. App name is fake.
Full preview: http://cl.ly/image/382q0o1G3s1u

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
