Pro CD Album Cover Artwork Template Bundle

Pro CD Album Cover Artwork Template Bundle album covers cd artwork cd artwork psd cd concert templates cd cover cd cover design cd cover templates cd covers cd design club posters disc label dubstep dvd artwork dvd templates graphicriver psd mixtape greatest hits mixtape mixtape album covers psd mixtape cd mixtape psd template music collection photo effects photo show poster templates pro cd artwork psd cd artwork design psychedelic rock concert sherman jackson techno flyers
Download color palette

Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/pro-cd-album-cover-artwork-template-bundle/2915717

You are about to purchase the Ultimate Professional CD Artwork Bundle. This pack is ideal if you are a DJ, music collector, or designing for for a client. There is a variety of 5 artwork designs for 5 music genres.

Save a Bundle of Cash and purchase now.

Features:
Standard Universal Size
5 fully layered Designs (front, back, disc label)
100% editable (each element sits on it’s own layer)
A Professional Design

With a little photoshop knowledge, your options are endless.

VIEW LINKS TO INDIVIDUAL CD'S:
Dubstep Mixtape CD: http://graphicriver.net/item/dubstep-mixtape-cd-artwork-psd-template/2893910
Psychedelic Mixtape: http://graphicriver.net/item/psychedelic-mixtape-cd-artwork-psd-template/2871140
Love Song Collection: http://graphicriver.net/item/love-song-collection-cd-artwork-psd-template/2496284
Woodstock ROCK: http://graphicriver.net/item/woodstock-rock-compilation-cd-artwork-psd/2492902
Dub Step: http://graphicriver.net/item/dubstep-mixtape-cd-artwork-psd-template/2893910

