Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/pro-cd-album-cover-artwork-template-bundle/2915717
You are about to purchase the Ultimate Professional CD Artwork Bundle. This pack is ideal if you are a DJ, music collector, or designing for for a client. There is a variety of 5 artwork designs for 5 music genres.
Save a Bundle of Cash and purchase now.
Features:
Standard Universal Size
5 fully layered Designs (front, back, disc label)
100% editable (each element sits on it’s own layer)
A Professional Design
With a little photoshop knowledge, your options are endless.
VIEW LINKS TO INDIVIDUAL CD'S:
Dubstep Mixtape CD: http://graphicriver.net/item/dubstep-mixtape-cd-artwork-psd-template/2893910
Psychedelic Mixtape: http://graphicriver.net/item/psychedelic-mixtape-cd-artwork-psd-template/2871140
Love Song Collection: http://graphicriver.net/item/love-song-collection-cd-artwork-psd-template/2496284
Woodstock ROCK: http://graphicriver.net/item/woodstock-rock-compilation-cd-artwork-psd/2492902
Dub Step: http://graphicriver.net/item/dubstep-mixtape-cd-artwork-psd-template/2893910