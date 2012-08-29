Daniel Nicolae

Dear Joe 3

Dear Joe 3
I'm so proud to announce that Meernotes 2 will include a notebook written in Dear Joe 3 by Joebob (http://joebob.nl/commercial-font/dearjoe-3#node-206). It's one of the most fantastic handwriting fonts I've ever seen.

If you want to sign up for the beta, have a look here: http://tflig.ht/PZ8G56

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
