Logo Design for BitQuail

Logo Design for BitQuail bird market quail bitquail branding design currency converter currency exchange logo designs branding logo design cryptocurrency crypto money currency
BitQuail is a single application to trade on multiple crypto exchanges. A quail symbol was designed in a circle by connecting the quail with a coin shape.

