Jeremy Olson

Languages Shelf

Jeremy Olson
Jeremy Olson
  • Save
Languages Shelf wood app ui languages translation iphone ios
Download color palette

I'm working on the UI for the shelf. These books open up with an iBooks like animation. Any suggestions on the shelf or the style of the books?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Jeremy Olson
Jeremy Olson

More by Jeremy Olson

View profile
    • Like