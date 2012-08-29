EatMyDirt - iPhone icon

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
It was a challenge for me to design this App for racers.
I'm a girl so…
who said girls can't make dirty, rusty, grunge designs? :)
You can get the App here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/eatmydirt!-create-tracks-in/id544793929?mt=8