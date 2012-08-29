Mikolaj Dobrucki

Duel Pistol Icon

duel pistol gun gentlemen gentleman wood metal vintage fire arm weapon
Some time ago I was reading a book about pre-war manners and I got an idea to make an icon set connected with it.

This is the first one - duel pistol. I'm still not satisfied with wood on the barrel, but generally it's ready. Comments and remarks are very welcome! :)

