Tabbar Rebound
Based on the comments on my previous shot, the fourth icon in the tabbar wasn't clear enough, so I decided to create a new icon based on this one. You can see the process here.

I hope it's more obvious to connect the new icon to what it stand for. Feel free to take a guess.

Spoiler alert:

The icons stand for: feed/list, explore/search, add, activity and profile.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
