Joshua 1:9

Joshua 1:9 joshua tattoo 1:9 bible verse
This is a tattoo that I designed for my brother-in-law. Joshua 1:9 says "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
