Tim LaSalle

the spirit of New Economics - UPDATE

Tim LaSalle
Tim LaSalle
  • Save
the spirit of New Economics - UPDATE illustration democracy economy together
Download color palette

An updated version.. made the hands more hand-like. Before we went to print I got some feedback and this is the version we went with :) the bucket was on the page verso

30236fb4153f92cf1aa7c0b075c45075
Rebound of
the spirit of New Economics
By Tim LaSalle
View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Tim LaSalle
Tim LaSalle

More by Tim LaSalle

View profile
    • Like