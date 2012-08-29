Manuel Morgado

Gago Coutinho

Manuel Morgado
Manuel Morgado
  • Save
Gago Coutinho illustration travessy atlantic brasil plane rotor photoshop
Download color palette

An adventurer that completed a voyage between Potugal and Brasil by plane

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Manuel Morgado
Manuel Morgado

More by Manuel Morgado

View profile
    • Like