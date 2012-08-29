Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Cardelia Presenting a Greeting Card

Cardelia Presenting a Greeting Card illustration sketch ipad gnome girl character design fake pencil
Another sketch of Cardelia, now presenting a greeting card. I think when I clean it up, I'll open her eyes a bit more. I wanted them to be squinty but she's not looking quite right.

Rebound of
Feeling the Love
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
