Oneeyedman

Estic aprenent cat-alà

Oneeyedman
Oneeyedman
  • Save
Estic aprenent cat-alà allah catalan language misunderstanding red cat wordplay deunan
Download color palette

Poor Deunan, she thinks she is learning catalan...
The word "catalan" is written "cat-alà" in catalan. It is like cat + allah :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
Oneeyedman
Oneeyedman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Oneeyedman

View profile
    • Like