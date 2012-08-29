premadepixels.com

Multipurpose Web Banner Ad Kit Vol.3

Professional Multipurpose Web Banners & online AD'S to grab the attention of your visitors or clients. These banners and ads come in 10 sizes and are a must have for any designer or developer wanting to take their campaigns to the next level.

THESE BANNERS ARE SUITABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF BUSINESS OR CAMPAIGN.

Features

10 Psd files
Multiple Sizes (listed below)
100% editable (each element sits on it’s own layer)
Several styles to choose from
Organized & well named layers
Professional Multipurpose Design
Option to add Photos
Free Fonts used are listed in the help file

Photos in the preview image are used for display purposes and are not included in the main download file.

Stock Photo Credits

http://photodune.net/item/spa-resort/178757
http://photodune.net/item/spa-setting/1333939
http://photodune.net/item/spa/1488387
http://photodune.net/item/spa/799117
Web Banner Sizes:

960x120
720x300
728x90
300x600
300x250
250x250
160x600
120x600
120x90
120x60

