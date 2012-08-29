Ira F. Cummings

Geometric type v2

Ira F. Cummings
Ira F. Cummings
  • Save
Geometric type v2 geometric type lettering
Download color palette

Not sure if I like this version more or the other one. Thoughts?

97b5da260fae6b3e0d370c5948aed2cf
Rebound of
Geometric type
By Ira F. Cummings
View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Ira F. Cummings
Ira F. Cummings

More by Ira F. Cummings

View profile
    • Like