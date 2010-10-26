Matt Stevens

GUTS final posters

Just got these in from Vahalla. 18x 24 on heavy chipboard. Really happy with the result.

Rebound of
GUTS Poster
By Matt Stevens
Posted on Oct 26, 2010
