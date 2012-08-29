Lance Hill

Spanglish

Lance Hill
Lance Hill
  • Save
Spanglish logo identity orange cafe restaurant tamales
Download color palette

Working on a new logo project for a client. Need to try and cut down the busyness in the lettering, but client wants the feel of the Huichol indians yearn paintings and beads. Would love any feedback and criticism you send me.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Lance Hill
Lance Hill

More by Lance Hill

View profile
    • Like