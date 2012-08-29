Serji Gold

DG • End of Summer Chalk Lettering #1

Serji Gold
Serji Gold
  • Save
DG • End of Summer Chalk Lettering #1 dream gold chalk board lettering hand blackletter type typography cursive flag mural
Download color palette

Done for Dream Gold's "End of Summer" Sale.
Check out the full mural on our facebook page: http://facebook.com/DreamGold

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Serji Gold
Serji Gold

More by Serji Gold

View profile
    • Like