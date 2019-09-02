Lay

Search in a Music App

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
Search in a Music App kanye west dark playlist albums tracks searching white black search ios app mobile music app music
Download color palette

Was inspired by the news of a new album release from Kanye. Here is Kanye in my music app.
Share your feedback in comments :)

We are open to new projects! Contact us: sethbukonen@gmail.com

Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like