Tiny sketches

sketches drawings doodles
A bunch of little doodles decorating the "About" page for our upcoming app, Colorize. Live version here!

Really I was just looking for an excuse to doodle a gambling birthday octopus somewhere.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
