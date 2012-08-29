Timothy Achumba

Emoticons

Timothy Achumba
Timothy Achumba
  • Save
Emoticons emoticons smileys emoji faces cartoon vector cool crying sad happy angry confused in love disappointed cheeky shy
Download color palette

Emoticons are so much fun to make!

Well, i plan to make 12 more and will release the PSD...if you'd like!

I'd love some feedback as always :) Also it would be cool if you could share this!
Pretty Please!

I Tweet.

Fb776f4945b53318e5c28714a853503a
Rebound of
Big Smile, Tongue Out, Wink...
By Timothy Achumba
Timothy Achumba
Timothy Achumba

More by Timothy Achumba

View profile
    • Like