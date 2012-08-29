Samuel Q. Green

Mobius Labs Logo Variations

Mobius Labs Logo Variations
Working on logo ideas for a side project. The idea is to connote the infinite - infinite possibilities, infinite ideas, etc. without resorting to the usual symbols. Going for a bit of a "technical-meets-Druidic-rune" feel.

Still evolving. Critiques welcome.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
