RaiseNoChicken

Rejected Logos Galore

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
Rejected Logos Galore design type logo identity waste of time
Download color palette

I'm starting the world's largest collection of rejected logos ever, well, maybe not the largest, but it's getting up there.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like