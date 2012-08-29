Pedro Moura

Didonescos para las Fiestas Pátrias

here in Polenstudio we're warming up to the Fiestas Pátrias de Chile. We've added some sweet encounters to the 'happy numerals' and here we go with the 3 numerals to be used. (With Eliza Rizo at www.polenstudio.com)

