The Steveston - Brand Marks

A series of brand mark ideas for a local cafe.

The cafe is located in a historic fishing village and the logo draws inspiration from this.

I'm not sure whether I like the circle or the oval more, so thoughts on that would be great. Things I can add, change, etc are all appreciated.

An alternate typeface to Brandon Grotesque would also be cool, as I don't know if they will want to license it or not.

It's still in the initial stages of development and comments/critiques are welcomed!

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
