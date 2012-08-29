Ryan Keairns

Business Card Page

Ryan Keairns
Ryan Keairns
  • Save
Business Card Page html css3 css business card
Download color palette

Simplified my personal site with CSS3 trickeration.

http://ryankeairns.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Ryan Keairns
Ryan Keairns

More by Ryan Keairns

View profile
    • Like