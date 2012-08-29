Steve Bullock

Madhava Honey Caps Hand Type

Madhava Honey Caps Hand Type madhava honey bee hand type typography steve bullock
Hand drawn type that will be silk screened onto the metal caps of Madhava's new Organic Honey jars.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
