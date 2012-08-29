Dennis Park

Pixelmator iOS icon

Pixelmator iOS icon ios icon brush paint pin wood
One of my favourite application on my mac is Pixelmator. So I decided to make an iOS version of their icon hoping that someday they'll bring it to the iPad.

Any feedback is welcome!

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
