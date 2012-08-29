Marla Norton

Minglewood Logo Type
I need to get back into more hand lettering. I spent a lot of hours in college working on hand lettering. This is a very simple preliminary sketch for a logo type. Adding the first sketch to see how this evolves. Personal project for my horse, yes my horse Minglewood Infinit Will.

Posted on Aug 29, 2012
