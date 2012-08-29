Andriy Noble

I Need A Developer

Andriy Noble
Andriy Noble
  • Save
I Need A Developer developer php mysql
Download color palette

I am in need of a developer for a paid project! AHH does anyone know of any communities where I would be able to find one?

Photo thanks to: http://www.flickr.com/photos/ceardach/4549971486/sizes/l/in/photostream/ (Creative Commons)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Andriy Noble
Andriy Noble

More by Andriy Noble

View profile
    • Like