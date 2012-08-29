Roberto Vivancos

Simple Player

Roberto Vivancos
Roberto Vivancos
  • Save
Simple Player simple player video player ui ux batman
Download color palette

Player concept for the Global Trading Platform, trading to keep the look and feel of the actual UI.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2012
Roberto Vivancos
Roberto Vivancos

More by Roberto Vivancos

View profile
    • Like