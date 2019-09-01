Visio

Achievement Icons Design for Metro Exodus

Achievement Icons Design for Metro Exodus signs vector illustrations exodus metro metro exodus achievements achievement ui icons design icons games 4a games
Achievement icons were made for Metro Exodus. It’s an epic, story-driven first-person shooter from 4A Games studio.

